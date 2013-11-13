MATSUMOTO, Japan Nov 13 Bank of Japan board
member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday he was somewhat more
mindful of downside risks to Japan's economy amid uncertainty in
outlook for global growth.
"We must be mindful of the possibility that global and U.S.
economic recoveries may be delayed depending on how U.S. fiscal
problems play out," Miyao said in a speech to business leaders
in Matsumoto, northwestern Japan.
The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since delivering an
intense burst of stimulus in April, under which it pledged to
double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate
inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.