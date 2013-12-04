HAKODATE, Japan Dec 4 Bank of Japan board
member Takehiro Sato said on Wednesday he saw no need to ease
monetary policy preemptively if the pain inflicted on the
economy from next year's sales tax hike proved to be temporary.
"The BOJ has broken away from the incremental approach (on
monetary policy)," Sato told business leaders in Hakodate,
northern Japan.
"I understand that this is the time to carefully monitor the
policy effects, taking into account future economic and price
conditions," he said.
The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady after stunning
financial markets in April by pledging to double base money via
aggressive asset purchases to achieve 2 percent inflation in
roughly two years.