By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, July 15 The Bank of Japan is set to
maintain its stimulus programme on Tuesday and its projection
that inflation will approach its 2 percent target next year,
unfazed by recent data casting doubts over its scenario of an
investment-led economic recovery.
The central bank may slightly cut its economic growth
projection for the current fiscal year to March 2015 as exports
remain weak and household spending tumbled more than expected
after a sales tax hike in April.
But the BOJ's nine-member board is likely to roughly
maintain its optimistic inflation projections and stick to its
view the world's third-largest economy will continue a moderate
recovery as the pain from the tax hike subsides.
With no major changes in the broad economic outlook, the BOJ
is set to maintain its policy framework, under which it has
pledged to increase base money by 60-70 trillion yen ($592-$691
billion per year via aggressive asset purchases, largely of
Japanese government bonds.
"There's a general sense that the tax hike impact will be
limited. But when you look closely at hard data, the downturn in
second-quarter GDP could be quite big," said Hideo Kumano, chief
economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
"The focus will be on how much the BOJ will take this into
account in coming up with new projections."
The BOJ has stood pat on policy since unleashing an intense
burst of stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to pull
Japan out of chronic deflation and accelerate consumer inflation
to 2 percent in roughly two years.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has stressed that Japan is
making steadily progress in hitting the price goal, and that the
economy can ride out the sales tax hike as brighter economic
prospects nudge companies into boosting wages and capital
expenditure.
A recent slew of data has cast doubt on that scenario.
Household spending and machinery orders, a leading indicator of
capital spending, both tumbled in May, underscoring the fragile
state of a recovery which so far has been driven by domestic
demand as exports fail to pick up.
The BOJ may thus revise down its forecast that the economy
will expand 1.1 percent in the current fiscal year, which is
higher than a 0.9 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll,
sources familiar with its thinking said.
However, it is likely to roughly maintain its growth
projections for fiscal 2015 and 2016, as well as its price
forecasts that see consumer inflation hitting 1.9 percent in the
next fiscal year and 2.1 percent the following year.
With any modification in the projections seen small, the BOJ
expect any market reaction to be muted.
Many BOJ officials also see little reason to alter their
view the economy will rebound after an expected contraction in
the second quarter, pointing to upbeat capital spending plans in
the central bank's "tankan" survey and a low jobless rate that
is seen gradually leading to higher wages.
But such optimism has failed to shake off doubts held by
private-sector analysts that consumer inflation will accelerate
as quickly as the BOJ projects.
Core consumer inflation hit 1.4 percent in the year to May,
excluding the effect of the sales tax hike, but is seen slowing
in coming months as the boost from a weak yen -- which inflates
import costs -- fades.
Kuroda has said consumer inflation may slow to levels just
above 1 percent in coming months before accelerating again,
stressing that several months of soft price data would be of
little surprise and therefore won't serve as a reason to ease
policy again.
With scepticism over the BOJ's price projections running
high, the governor may reiterate the view at his post-meeting
news conference, analysts said.
The BOJ issues its long-term economic and price projections
in a semi-annual outlook report in April and October of each
year, and reviews them in January and July. They are all
conducted on the day of its policy-setting meetings.
($1 = 101.3500 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)