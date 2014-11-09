(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Kuroda aimed to influence preliminary board inflation
estimate
* Decided on timing just a couple of days before
announcement
* Launched secretive campaign to persuade board members
* Board split could make future decisions harder to achieve
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Nov 9 The Bank of Japan Governor not only
surprised the markets with his latest splurge of monetary
easing. He sprang it on his own board members just two days
earlier, jolted into action to stop them making a low-ball
forecast that might have sunk his flagship inflation target.
To achieve maximum effect for the shock decision, Haruhiko
Kuroda and right-hand man Masayoshi Amamiya kept only a handful
of elite central bank bureaucrats in the loop as they laid the
ground for the expansion of their quantitative and qualitative
easing (QQE) programme.
They didn't even give the usual forewarning to senior
bureaucrats at the Ministry of Finance, according to interviews
with nearly a dozen insiders and government sources with
knowledge of the bank's deliberations.
No leaks reached the media, and the announcement at the Oct.
31 policy meeting pushed the Nikkei stock average to seven-year
highs and the yen to seven-year lows against the dollar.
The market reaction will have been welcome news to Kuroda,
but the impact he wanted above all was to alter inflation
expectations in a country that has struggled with crippling
deflation for two decades.
Timing was critical - and not of his choosing. At the policy
meeting the board would also issue a new consumer inflation
forecast for the next fiscal year, based on the median estimate
from the nine members. But two days before publication, the
preliminary estimate was only around 1.5 percent, three of the
sources said.
That was well below the 1.9 percent forecast made in July,
and if published could have been fatal to his key goal of
hitting 2 percent from April next year. Since price expectations
play a key role in the consumer behaviours that ultimately
determine prices, doubts about the target could be
self-fulfilling.
There were other triggers for action, including October's
plunge in oil prices and the fact that an easing burst would
have more market impact in the week the U.S. Federal Reserve
decided to turn its own liquidity taps off.
But it was the inflation forecast that convinced Kuroda and
his aides to go for another burst of stimulus, three sources
said. Board members would then have to revisit their estimates
in light of the new action.
It worked. They revised their forecasts to take account of
the QQE injection, bringing the figure up to 1.7 percent, enough
to keep Kuroda's target within sight and perhaps drain the
growing pool of doubters.
Annual core consumer inflation was down at only 1 percent in
September, prompting many to charge Kuroda with unfounded
optimism. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast only 1.1
percent for the year to come.
GENIE ON THE LOOSE
Though Kuroda won the vote, which will boost the BOJ's
government debt purchases by $260 billion a year and triple its
buying of risky assets, he also paid a price for the manner and
haste of the decision: a board split almost down the middle.
Because policy board members are barred from discussing
policy without a quorum in a formal meeting, Kuroda sent BOJ
bureaucrats as his emissaries to corral a majority for his
easing plan, sources said.
He knew he had the votes of his two deputies, and that there
was no hope of winning over the board's two market economists
who have long expressed public doubts about QQE, especially
Takahide Kiuchi, who wants the programme terminated in two
years.
So fierce lobbying focused on the board's two former
businessmen, Koji Ishida and Yoshihisa Morimoto.
Despite frantic efforts, he failed to win them over. Worse,
though they had rarely voiced open doubts about QQE before,
their opposition would now become public.
The sources said the swing voter was the hard-to-predict
former academic Ryuzo Miyao, who took a long time to convince.
One suggested Kuroda had let a genie of dissent out of the
bottle, which could make future easing decisions more difficult
to achieve.
"Those who dissented this time may be inclined to dissent
again if the BOJ were to ease further," said the source.
Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research
Institute and one of just four of the 19 economists who had
correctly forecast the Halloween surprise in a Reuters poll,
expects the bank will want to ease again in mid-2015.
If so, Kuroda, whose determination to stay the course is
unflagging, could well need Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to stack
the BOJ board with reliable reflationists when Miyao's term ends
in March and Morimoto's in June.
"In order to completely overcome the chronic disease of
deflation, you need to take all your medicine," Kuroda said on
Wednesday. "Half-baked medical treatment will only worsen the
symptoms."
(Additional reporting by Sumio Ito, Yoshifumi Takemoto and
Kaori Kaneko; Editing by William Mallard and Will Waterman)