TOKYO Jan 28 The Bank of Japan said on
Wednesday it will meet with bond market dealers more often to
hear their views on how the central bank can smoothly purchase
government bonds under its quantitative easing programme.
The BOJ is committed to buying government debt at an annual
pace of around 80 trillion yen ($679.4 billion) as part of its
strategy to raise inflation to 2 percent.
The central bank's government debt purchases are so large
that often institutional investors are crowded out of the
market, which has pushed some yields into negative territory and
raised concerns that liquidity could dry up.
The BOJ will hold a new set of meetings with bond market
participants twice a year, the central bank said in a statement.
The BOJ will meet with primary dealers in small groups so
they can talk about the bond market in greater debt, the central
bank said.
The central bank will also expand its meetings with banks
that participate in money market operations, holding the first
session of the year on Feb. 25, the statement said.
($1 = 117.7600 yen)
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)