(Adds quotes, details)
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO Jan 29 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Thursday he was focusing on the long-term
inflation trend, which showed the country remained on track to
hit his ambitious price target.
Kuroda said that while consumer inflation may slow in the
short-term due to slumping oil prices, it will accelerate in the
latter half of the next fiscal year beginning in April as
companies raise wages and an economic recovery pushes up prices.
He also dismissed criticism, from some lawmakers and
analysts, that the BOJ's aggressive monetary stimulus is hurting
households by pushing up import costs through a weak yen.
"As a trend, price rises are continuing" reflecting
improvements in the economy, Kuroda told parliament.
"What's important is to look not just at price moves of
individual goods, but at the medium- and long-term trend of
prices," he said, adding that there are signs companies are more
keen to raise base salaries in spring wage negotiations.
Kuroda repeated that Japan is likely to hit the BOJ's price
target "in a period centering (in or around) fiscal 2015" and
that there was no change to the bank's stance of aiming to
achieve its price goal in roughly two years.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady in January even as it
sharply cut its inflation forecast for next fiscal year
reflecting the downward pressure from slumping oil prices.
Some market players believe the BOJ may be forced to ease
again soon as continued declines in oil prices push core
consumer inflation, which excludes volatile food but includes
energy costs, further away from its 2 percent target.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)