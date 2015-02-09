* CPI to slow as oil slump hits, rise thereafter-Morimoto
* BOJ must aim for mild inflation backed by recovery
* Sees no need for more easing, warns of demerits of QE
(Adds quotes from news conference)
By Leika Kihara
CHIBA, Japan, Feb 9 Japan will not slip back
into deflation as improvements in the economy offset the
temporary pressure on prices from slumping oil costs, a central
bank policymaker said, signalling that no immediate expansion of
monetary stimulus was necessary.
Bank of Japan board member Yoshihisa Morimoto acknowledged
that consumer inflation is likely to slow in coming months due
largely to steep falls in crude oil prices, which are driven
both by excess supply and weak global demand.
But the former utility executive warned against focusing too
narrowly on monthly consumer price index (CPI) data, stressing
that the BOJ was looking more at the broader trend of prices
that took into account wages and the economy's output gap.
"Crude oil prices have fallen further (since the BOJ's
monetary easing in October) but when you look at other factors,
the broad trend hasn't changed," Morimoto told a briefing after
meeting business leaders in Chiba, eastern Japan, on Monday.
Core consumer inflation is likely to head toward the BOJ's 2
percent target from around October as companies raise wages and
prices reflecting improvements in the economy, he added.
Japan's economy is emerging from recession as exports and
output show initial signs of picking up, offering relief to the
BOJ which is keen to stand pat on policy for now after having
just eased in October last year.
But core consumer inflation slowed to 0.5 percent in the
year to December and is set to move further away from the BOJ's
target due to the collapse in oil prices, keeping alive
expectations the bank may ease policy again soon.
Morimoto was one of the four dissenters to the BOJ's
decision to expand its stimulus programme in October last year,
a move aimed at preventing oil price falls, and a subsequent
slowdown in inflation, from hurting inflation expectations.
Morimoto said he would vote against additional easing if it
had been proposed now, arguing that topping up asset purchases
further will not give much of a boost to public sentiment.
The benefits of expanding stimulus are diminishing with
interest rates already historically low, while the BOJ's radical
monetary programme risks creating financial imbalances, he said.
He also cautioned against focusing too much on pushing up
inflation, saying that consumer sentiment remains weak after
being hit by the rising cost of living as sharp yen declines
raise import costs.
"What's important is to achieve a cycle under which prices
rise gradually accompanied by improvements in the economy," he
said. Morimoto's five-year term in the board ends in June.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara in TOKYO; Editing by Chris Gallagher
and Jacqueline Wong)