* Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao steps down March 25
* Miyao's replacement is avid reflationist Yutaka Harada
* Harada nevertheless sees growth as priority above
inflation
* BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda adamant on inflation target
* Last monetary stimulus expansion split BOJ Board 5-4
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, March 5 Markets believe the Bank of
Japan's reflationary credentials will be burnished by new board
member Yutaka Harada this month, but a closer look at his views
suggests he is unlikely to back an early expansion in the bank's
massive monetary stimulus.
The 64-year-old Waseda University economist certainly
believes, like BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, that monetary
stimulus, if deployed aggressively enough, can reflate Japan out
of two decades of falling prices and fitful growth.
And he believes the means, buying government debt, carries
little cost because the BOJ can print yen without limit.
Such views, more aggressive than those of the man he will
replace, Ryuzo Miyao, have fuelled expectations that Harada
shares Kuroda's 'whatever-it-takes' approach to hitting the
BOJ's 2 percent inflation target, and would support further
easing to reach the goal in the fiscal year starting in April.
But Harada's past comments and writings show that, unlike
his new boss, he sees economic growth as a greater priority than
inflation, such that it might be unwise to do too much to boost
prices before there is sufficient job and wages growth.
So even as inflation grinds to a halt under the weight of
falling oil prices - it was just 0.2 percent in January after
stripping out a sales tax increase - his appointment may not
increase the likelihood of further monetary easing, some
analysts say.
"I think it's OK even if the BOJ doesn't achieve 2 percent
inflation in fiscal 2015," Harada told Reuters in an interview
in January. "It's important, rather, to guide policy so that the
economy can continue to grow around 2 percent."
In a book published in November, he said the BOJ's inflation
target was a means, not a goal, of monetary policy and that the
bank's focus ought to be on stimulating growth.
Kuroda, by contrast, has consistently maintained that the
BOJ's priority is to hit the price goal and that the deadline is
key to eradicating what he calls the public's "deflationary
mindset".
With the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also
appearing more relaxed about inflation, the BOJ chief, already
presiding over a split board, is in danger of finding himself
isolated.
In recent days, advisers Koichi Hamada and Etsuro Honda, who
counselled Abe on the need for radical easing, have told Reuters
that the BOJ could cut its inflation target and that cheaper
crude did not require further action.
Harada's views suggest he is among those who are more
relaxed about the timeframe for hitting the target, said Hideo
Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
"Many on the board aren't willing to ease again soon and,
more importantly, there's no government pressure for action," he
said. "Taken together, near-term action seems off the table."
Harada's predecessor Miyao, who steps down on March 25,
swung the board in favour of last October's surprise 5-4
decision to expand the bank's huge purchases of government bonds
and other assets.
Since then, the board has been divided between Kuroda and
his two deputies, who are adamant about hitting the price
target, and the six other members who are cautious of acting
again just to accelerate inflation.
Many market players expect the BOJ will ease again sometime
this year, with some predicting action as early as April, when
the BOJ issues new long-term price forecasts.
But analysts say those who think an early move is made more
likely by the newcomer could be in for a surprise this month,
when Harada, whose nomination has been approved by both houses
of parliament, holds an inaugural news conference.
(Editing by William Mallard and Will Waterman)