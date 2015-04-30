* BOJ trims inflation, growth forecasts
* Central bank now expects 2 pct inflation around Apr-Sept
2016
* Governor Kuroda says trend inflation 'improving steadily'
* Economists think more easing only a matter of time
(Adds more Kuroda quotes)
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
TOKYO, April 30 The Bank of Japan pushed back
the timeframe for hitting its ambitious inflation target on
Thursday but refrained from expanding its already massive
stimulus programme, clinging to its conviction that a steady
economic recovery will gradually nudge up prices.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he saw no need to ease
monetary policy further for the time being since rising wages
are underpinning a broad uptrend in prices. He blamed weak
inflation data largely on the lower costs of oil, rather than
stubbornly soft economic activity.
That argument is becoming a tough sell, however as the
central bank's massive money printing over the last two years
has failed to boost consumer spending and companies' capital
expenditure.
Despite Kuroda's optimistic comments on the prospects for
hitting his inflation target, many analysts still expect the BOJ
to expand stimulus again later this year.
"We expect the BOJ to ease policy again in October and we
are not likely to change our view," said Shuji Tonouchi, senior
fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
"We expect consumer prices to rise after oil prices stop
applying downward pressure, but we doubt that prices will rise
quickly."
As expected, the BOJ on Thursday maintained its pledge to
increase base money at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($700
billion) through purchases of government bonds and risky assets.
With inflation having ground to a halt due to slumping fuel
prices, the BOJ's nine-member policy board cut its core consumer
inflation forecast for this fiscal year to 0.8 percent from 1.0
percent in its twice-yearly review of its forecasts.
The central bank said it now expects inflation to hit its 2
percent target around April to September 2016, watering down its
earlier forecast that the target would be met around the current
fiscal year, which began this month.
"It's true that the timing for achieving 2 percent inflation
has been delayed somewhat," Kuroda told a news conference.
"But trend inflation is improving steadily and is expected
to continue improving. As such, I don't think there's a need to
ease policy further now."
Economists had long been sceptical that the BOJ would meet
its target within its original timeframe, and the collapse of
world oil prices last year along with tepid economic growth had
put it even further out of reach.
Three board members said the new timeframe was still too
optimistic, suggesting that Kuroda's bullishness is not
necessarily shared by the rest of the board. Kuroda acknowledged
that some board members cited weak consumer spending as one of
the reasons for sluggish price growth.
STILL BULLISH THAN MARKETS
The BOJ surprised markets last October by expanding its
asset purchase programme after cutting its forecasts, days after
Kuroda had assured parliament that a recovery was on track.
Central bankers have stressed since then that they will look
through the effect of lower oil costs, which are largely blamed
for inflation evaporating in February.
But consumption has failed to rebound, underscoring doubts
held by analysts that inflation will accelerate as quickly as
the BOJ projects.
Even after trimming its forecasts, the BOJ remains more
bullish than the broader market. Analysts polled by Reuters
expect core consumer inflation to hit 0.3 percent this fiscal
year and 1.3 percent the following year, barely half the pace
projected by the BOJ.
In deploying its radical stimulus plan in April 2013, the
BOJ committed to achieving 2 percent inflation "at the earliest
date possible with a timeframe of roughly two years."
Despite missing the deadline, Kuroda said the BOJ had no
plans to tweak the language because it underscored the bank's
strong resolve to end deflation and thus has a psychological
impact on inflation expectations, encouraging consumers to
spend.
But with the timing of hitting the target being delayed time
after time, Kuroda risks losing credibility, some analysts say.
"This will be the last time the BOJ can delay the timing of
meeting its target as doing so again could badly undermine its
credibility," said Junichi Makino, chief economist at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
"Sooner or later the BOJ would be forced into further
easing, while admitting that it failed to achieve the inflation
target."
($1 = 118.7800 yen)
(Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Mari Saito;
Editing by Kim Coghill and William Mallard)