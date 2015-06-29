* BOJ cannot be complacent with inflation well below 2
* Warns of risk to BOJ target from global economic
uncertainty
* Balance sheet expansion sends strong signal to market
* BOJ not considering liquidity provision for now - sources
(Adds more quotes, BOJ market response)
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, June 29 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Monday the global economic outlook was bound with
uncertainty that risked delaying the achievement of his
ambitious 2 percent inflation target.
In a speech to an annual gathering of major central bankers,
Kuroda said he was convinced the BOJ's strong commitment to
achieve its price target will heighten inflation expectations
and break the public out of a sticky "deflationary mindset."
But he warned that central banks, including the BOJ, could
not afford to be complacent with inflation in Japan still well
below 2 percent and global economic developments uncertain.
"While our projection is that inflation will be in the
neighborhood of 2 percent most likely around the April-September
period of 2016, the risks to that scenario cannot be ignored,
particularly when the global economy is full of uncertainty,
including over geopolitical factors," he said.
Kuroda made the remarks in a panel discussion at the Bank
for International Settlements' annual general meeting on Sunday,
the text of which was made available by the BOJ on Monday.
The remarks contrast with his usual optimistic view on the
outlook, underscoring the BOJ's concern over soft global demand
that is weighing on exports and the deepening crisis in Greece.
Global financial markets are bracing for turmoil with the
prospect of Greece being forced out of the euro in plain sight.
The BOJ is not considering offering emergency liquidity
provision yet, though it stands ready to act if the crisis
triggers global market turmoil, sources say.
In the speech, Kuroda dismissed criticism from some analysts
that the BOJ was bank-rolling government debt with its money
printing, saying that the BOJ had "no intention at all" to use
its stimulus programme to monetise debt.
The size of the central bank's balance sheet is important
because the aggressive money printing would send a strong signal
to markets of the BOJ's commitment to fight deflation, he said.
"Our commitment to achieving the 2 percent inflation target
will never be compromised," he said, underscoring the BOJ's
readiness to expand stimulus further if necessary to accelerate
inflation.
Japan's core consumer inflation rose just 0.1 percent in the
year to May as the effect of last year's oil rout lingered,
highlighting how far the BOJ is from hitting its price target.
