* BOJ keeps massive stimulus intact as expected
* Board cuts fiscal 2015/16 GDP forecast to 1.7 pct
* BOJ slightly cuts CPI forecasts but eyes goal being met
next yr
* Assessment on exports, output slightly bleaker
* Kuroda upbeat on China, urges Beijing to continue
liberalisation
(Adds Kuroda quotes on China)
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
TOKYO, July 15 The Bank of Japan trimmed its
economic growth forecast but held off on offering fresh stimulus
on Wednesday, anticipating a pick-up in consumption will nudge
inflation toward its 2 percent target.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda maintained his optimism the
economy will emerge from a soft patch in the current quarter,
helping inflation hit his target by around September next year.
While cautiously upbeat on China's growth prospects, he
urged Beijing to continue liberalising its markets despite the
recent stock turbulence.
"Unless there is a huge delay in market liberalisation,
China must and can engineer reforms that are in line with
structural changes in its economy," Kuroda told reporters.
As widely expected, the BOJ kept intact its pledge of
expanding base money at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($648
billion) via aggressive asset purchases.
Defying market scepticism over its rosy outlook, the central
bank maintained its forecasts for inflation to reach its target
in the fiscal year beginning in April 2016.
Japanese policymakers, who had braced for market turbulence
from Greece's debt crisis and China's stock market rout, were
relieved when Beijing's rapid-fire support steps restored a
measure of calm to its markets and Athens clinched a last-minute
conditional bailout.
Nodding to signs of weakness in external demand, the BOJ
offered a slightly gloomier view on exports and output to say
they have been "picking up albeit with some fluctuations."
But Kuroda remained upbeat on the global outlook, pointing
to data showing China's economy grew a better-than-expected 7
percent in the second quarter.
"Export and output growth have moderated somewhat, but we
expect this to be temporary," he said. "I absolutely don't think
the weakness will continue in July-September and beyond."
UNCERTAINTY REMAINS
Japan's economy likely entered a soft patch on weak exports
and household spending, though analysts expect growth to pick up
in July-September as rising wages lift consumption.
While the BOJ expects robust U.S. demand to prop up growth
in Japan's Asian export markets, pessimists in the board fret
that shipments may remain soft for longer than expected given
China's economic woes.
A quarterly review of its long-term forecasts underscored
uncertainties surrounding the BOJ's projections.
The BOJ cut its growth projection for the current fiscal
year to March 2016 by 0.3 percentage point to 1.7 percent,
reflecting an expected stagnation in April-June growth.
It also cut by 0.1 point to 0.7 percent this fiscal year's
consumer inflation forecast. Among the nine policymakers, the
two who had been most bullish on the outlook cut their
forecasts, according to a range of the board's projections.
The price estimate for fiscal 2016 was trimmed by the same
margin to 1.9 percent, and that for fiscal 2017 to 1.8 percent
from 1.9 percent.
The BOJ expects inflation, which has ground to a halt, to
accelerate later this year as the effect of last year's oil
price falls dissipate, but analysts doubt price growth will pick
up as quickly as the BOJ projects and some expect more stimulus.
"The BOJ will likely have to downgrade these inflation
forecasts again," said Hidenobu Tokuda, senior economist at
Mizuho Research Institute.
"Since Kuroda is sticking by his 2 percent inflation target,
this would imply more monetary easing at some point."
($1 = 123.4600 yen)
(Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)