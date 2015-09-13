* Gov Kuroda has the board numbers to ease policy if needed
* But BOJ officials wary of expanding stimulus soon
* BOJ worried by diminishing options and downsides of
stimulus
* BOJ meets Sept 14-15, decision expected Tuesday 0330-0430
GMT
* Kuroda to brief media Tuesday 0630 GMT
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Sept 13 Bank of Japan policymakers are in
no mood to expand monetary stimulus this week, sources familiar
with their thinking say, even as poor data challenges their
presumption that economic recovery will boost inflation to its 2
percent target next year.
When BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda last opened the monetary
taps, in October, he was backed by a razor-thin majority on the
bank's board, and although subsequent changes have moved the
board closer to his policy stance, a repeat looks even less
likely now, the sources said.
With inflation and growth still in the doldrums despite the
bank's 80 trillion yen ($665 billion) per year asset buying
measures, they said the board had grown increasingly concerned
about their diminishing policy options and the downsides of the
stimulus, such as draining liquidity from the government bond
market.
Investors mostly expect the BOJ to stand pat at least until
Oct. 30, when it updates its long-term economic and growth
forecasts, so a surprise move might have an outsized impact on
markets.
But that looks like one of the very few incentives for it to
act now, with risks to the bank's policy targets - such as weak
global demand and China's slowdown - mostly beyond its control,
said the sources.
"There's not much the BOJ can do to respond to overseas
headwinds," said one source. "What's important is that domestic
demand remains firm."
The government also does not welcome additional monetary
steps that might weaken the yen further and boost import costs.
Easing now would run counter to the government's policy
priorities, government officials say.
With an upper house election looming next year, Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's administration has shifted its focus to
helping low-income households and pensioners hit by the rising
cost of living from a weak yen.
"A lot of people are getting suspicious on what benefits
there are to additional monetary easing," said Takeshi Minami,
chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.
"Politicians don't want the yen to weaken too much."
UNLIKE LAST OCTOBER
Those betting on a surprise cite similarities to last
October, when Kuroda expanded stimulus without prior warning to
prevent slumping oil costs and weak consumption from hurting
inflation expectations.
Kuroda's decision caught even some of the nine board members
off guard, angering four of them enough to vote against him.
With one of the dissenters having retired and been replaced
by a former auto executive more supportive of Kuroda's views,
the governor would in theory have less trouble getting his way
if he sees the need to ease, the sources said.
But many on the board hope they won't face that decision,
relying on companies to use their record profits more on wages
and investment.
Like last October, renewed falls in oil costs are weighing
on inflation. But household income is rising and underpinning
consumption, which is firmer than last October when households
were feeling the direct hit from a tax hike, BOJ officials say.
Business sentiment and capital expenditure have held up even
as markets have been lashed by fears of a hard landing for
China, they argue, based on internal hearings they conduct on
firms across Japan.
Kuroda told parliament on Thursday that while the recovery
appeared "patchy", conditions were falling in place for
inflation to hit 2 percent as more firms raise prices.
He also signalled that any delay in hitting that target
wouldn't trigger policy action if it was due mostly to oil price
falls.
It has now become a near certainty that the BOJ will cut its
economic and price forecasts for this fiscal year at the Oct. 30
review. But with few tools left to deploy, the BOJ will cling to
its goals for as long as possible, even if they appear
increasingly out of touch with reality, some analysts say.
"If you don't have many policy tools left, you don't want to
use it now," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at SMBC
Friend Securities.
"You want to save it for later, given worse things could
easily happen to Japan's economy."
($1 = 120.5100 yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Will Waterman)