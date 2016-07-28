* Abe's spending package is a "powerful" message to
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, July 28 Political pressure on the Bank of
Japan to expand stimulus this week is intensifying with the
economy minister calling on the bank to work with the government
to boost growth, in the wake of premier Shinzo Abe's
announcement of a bigger-than-expected fiscal spending package.
Abe sent a "powerful message" by announcing the 28 trillion
yen ($267 billion) stimulus package on Wednesday, Economy
Minister Nobuteru Ishihara was quoted as saying by Japanese
media hours after the announcement.
"I think people at the BOJ will take into that account and
make an appropriate decision," he said in a television
appearance on Wednesday evening, the Kyodo news agency reported.
"I think (BOJ Governor Haruhiko) Kuroda understands that the
world is watching" the bank's policy response, Ishihara said.
The remarks suggest the earlier-than-expected announcement
of Abe's economic package was an attempt by the government to
pressure the BOJ into expanding stimulus at a two-day rate
review ending on Friday.
"Abe's announcement is a squeeze play on the BOJ. The BOJ
has to move now. It is unavoidable," said Hiroaki Muto, an
economist at Tokai Tokyo Research Center.
"There is a growing sense that the BOJ cannot move the
market on its own, which is part of the reason why the
government wants to combine fiscal and monetary policy."
Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters on Tuesday that he
hoped the BOJ would continue to do its utmost to beat deflation,
reinforcing the government's eagerness to see more BOJ monetary
easing.
Abe's announcement of the package boosted Japanese stocks on
Wednesday and reinforced market expectations that the BOJ will
match fiscal stimulus with another dose of monetary expansion.
There is near-consensus in markets that the BOJ will sharply
cut its inflation forecasts, delaying the timeframe for hitting
its 2 percent inflation target and further ease monetary policy.
Many BOJ policymakers prefer to hold off on easing on
Friday, worried about the rising costs and diminishing returns
of an already massive asset-buying programme that is drying up
bond market liquidity.
But Ishihara's remarks suggest that political considerations
may nudge the BOJ into action, even as the central bank
struggles to beat economic headwinds with its dwindling policy
tool-kit.
Sources familiar with the deliberations say finance ministry
officials have been pressuring the BOJ behind the scenes to ease
on Friday to drive borrowing costs even lower.
Kuroda, a former finance ministry bureaucrat, has ruled out
the chance of adopting "helicopter money," or direct
underwriting of public debt. But he has also stated there was
"nothing wrong" in coordinating fiscal and monetary action to
boost the effect on growth.
($1 = 105.0600 yen)
(Additional reporting by Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto and
Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Eric Meijer)