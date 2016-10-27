* Kuroda giving markets more predictability, fewer surprises
* No easing expected at Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting
* Unique elements of Kuroda's tenure shed in new framework
* BOJ offers candid assessment on what went wrong
* New framework alienates some on BOJ board
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Oct 28 As his term winds down, Bank of
Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has retreated from both the
radical policies and rhetoric of his early tenure, suggesting
there will be no further monetary easing except in response to a
big external shock.
In a clear departure from his initial "shock and awe"
tactics to jolt the nation from its deflationary mindset, he has
even taken to flagging what little change lies ahead, trying
predictability where surprise has failed.
This new approach will be on show next week, when the BOJ is
set to keep policy unchanged despite an expected downgrade in
forecasts that could show Kuroda won't hit his perpetually
postponed 2 percent inflation target before his five-year term
ends in April 2018.
"The days of trying to radically heighten inflation
expectations with shock action are over," said a source familiar
with the BOJ's thinking. "No more regime change."
Kuroda told parliament last week that while the BOJ might
again stretch the timing for its inflation target, he saw no
need to ease at the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 policy meeting.
"There may be some modification to our forecast that
inflation will hit our 2 percent target during fiscal 2017," he
said, the first time he has offered hints on upcoming
projections.
In the past, the market has learned to expect the
unexpected.
In 2013, when the BOJ deployed its massive asset-buying
programme, dubbed "quantitative and qualitative easing" (QQE),
his shock therapy boosted stocks and weakened the yen.
Further surprises came with an expansion of QQE in October
2014, and then the switch to negative rates early in 2016, which
he had denied was an option just days before.
But the law of diminishing returns bought him less bang for
each buck.
"When monetary policy options begin to wear out, the shock
approach doesn't work any more," said Toshiro Mutoh, former BOJ
deputy governor and now chairman of Daiwa Institute of Research.
"That's why the BOJ needs to avoid surprising markets and
make its intentions more predictable through guidance."
OUT WITH THE NEW
When inflation gave up the ghost again after initially
showing signs of life, the BOJ was forced to revamp its policy
framework last month to one better suited to a protracted battle
against deflation.
Since then, Kuroda has been jettisoning nearly everything
that made his BOJ unique.
He once derided his predecessor for blaming deflation on
demographics and Japan's low growth potential, and in 2013
accepted sole responsibility for hitting 2 percent inflation.
Now he says monetary policy alone cannot beat deflation and has
called for government efforts to boost growth.
Gone are the fixed timeframes he set for hitting that price
goal, along with his reassurances that he would do "whatever it
takes" to beat deflation.
In a sign that the rising cost of his 80 trillion yen ($765
billion) a year bond buying could discourage further easing, the
central bank said on Monday that some regional banks were
struggling to earn profits as margins narrowed.
"It would probably take something very damaging to the
economy, like a huge yen spike, for the BOJ to ease again," said
Masaaki Kanno, a former BOJ official who is now chief Japan
economist at JPMorgan Securities.
The BOJ's policy targeting the pace of money printing has
been replaced by a complex "yield curve control" (YCC) with two
targets - a short-term rate target of minus 0.1 percent and a
10-year bond yield target "around" zero percent.
"It doesn't look like Kuroda's style at all," another source
said.
The new framework reflected the outcome of a comprehensive
re-assessment of its policies the BOJ conducted last month,
which included an unusually frank acknowledgement of what went
wrong with Kuroda's monetary experiment.
The BOJ admitted there was no direct link between the pace
of money printing and inflation expectations in the short run.
It also said its stimulus programme wasn't powerful enough to
weather headwinds and heighten inflation expectations.
The make-over could also have driven a wedge between him and
some BOJ members who had hitherto formed his majority on a
divided board.
Reflationist board member Yutaka Harada and Deputy Governor
Kikuo Iwata have both sounded discordant notes in support of
bond purchases despite the new framework, while Kuroda has said
the pace of purchases could slow if the bank can hit its yield
control target with less buying.
All of which strips Kuroda of the assurance he once
projected.
"Yield curve control is an untested policy, so there's
uncertainty on how it works," Mutoh of Daiwa Institute said.
"It's an enormous new challenge for the BOJ."
($1 = 104.5100 yen)
