* BOJ happy with lucky break brought by Trump, YCC
* Bigger risk for BOJ is still yen spike, not fall
* Yen fall, oil rise may push inflation near BOJ goal
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Dec 19 While surging global bond yields
are hampering the Bank of Japan's efforts to cap long-term
interest rates, a broad U.S. dollar rally is helping the central
bank's new framework achieve what matters most: a weakening yen.
Yen falls help the central bank as it gives Japan's
export-reliant economy a much-needed boost that can spur
business investment. It does also make imports costlier, but
that could help push inflation towards an ambitious 2 percent
target - a combination the BOJ would welcome as long as
households can manage the rising cost of living.
All the same, policymakers are not yet fretting over the
recent yen falls, and see an abrupt reversal of the weak-yen
trend as a bigger threat, say people familiar with BOJ thinking.
"There's so much uncertainty on (U.S. President-elect
Donald) Trump's policies, which means there is no guarantee
current market moves would be sustained," said one of the
sources, noting the yen could easily spike back up and sour
business sentiment in Japan.
"It's too early to worry about excessive yen falls," said
another person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The yen's steep decline mirrors falls in other major
currencies against the dollar, which has been supercharged since
Trump's election win last month, on bets the incoming
administration will boost fiscal spending and economic growth.
The U.S. Federal Reserve signal this week that it would
raise rates next year at a faster pace than had been expected
was the icing on the cake for dollar bulls.
Continued yen falls and higher oil prices may even
accelerate inflation near 2 percent faster than expected, making
it more likely the BOJ could raise its yield target late next
year, some analysts say.
"If the yen declines to 120-125 per dollar and oil prices
continue to rebound, that would make it more likely for consumer
inflation to reach 1.5 percent," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief
macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. "If the
BOJ began to forecast that, that would be a good reason to
change monetary policy."
LITTLE TO COMPLAIN ABOUT
As rising U.S. Treasury yields push up Japanese long-term
rates, the BOJ is more open to discussing the idea of raising
its 10-year yield target as early as next year, sources have
told Reuters.
The 10-year bond yield hit a nearly one-year high of 0.1
percent on Friday, testing the BOJ's resolve to guide the yield
around zero, and keeping central bank bureaucrats busy trying to
contain further gains by buying bonds.
But BOJ officials say the benefits of their yield curve
control (YCC) are well worth the trouble, alluding to the role
it has played in accelerating the yen's declines.
The dollar's surge to a 10-month high of 118.66 yen is
mainly on the back of the prospect of steady U.S. rate hikes and
Trump's likely inflation-stoking policies. But YCC also played
its part in accelerating the yen falls by widening U.S.-Japanese
interest rate differentials, people say.
The BOJ based its quarterly inflation estimates, released on
Nov. 1, on the assumption that a 10 percent yen decline would
push up inflation by around 0.3 percentage point in a year.
With the yen having fallen 10 percent since then, the BOJ's
inflation estimate for fiscal 2017 could theoretically be raised
to 1.8 percent from last month's estimate of 1.5 percent.
Any such upward revision, and rising global bond yields, may
help the BOJ argue that a modest rise in the 10-year yield
target wouldn't hurt, some analysts say.
COSTS, TOO
But it's not certain just how much a weak yen boosts Japan's
economy.
Exports rose only 9 percent in the two years after Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe launched his "Abenomics" stimulus programmes
in 2013, even though the yen fell more than 60 percent against
the dollar. Overseas shipments then lost momentum on soft demand
from Asia's emerging economies.
The benefits that a weak yen has brought through inbound
tourism may also be fading as spending by tourists visiting
Japan fell for the first time in almost five years in
July-September.
And a weak yen is not without costs, such as cooling
consumer spending by driving up grocery and raw material costs.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda warned of the potential hit to
households when the dollar rose to around 125 yen in mid-2015.
That has led markets to believe policymakers won't tolerate a
dollar rise above that level - known as the "Kuroda line".
"There's no reason for the BOJ to stop the (yen's) move that
is totally welcome from the standpoint of achieving its price
goal," said Masamichi Adachi, senior economist at JPMorgan
Securities Japan.
"In Japan, people are concerned more about a return of a
strong yen causing deflation than an excessive yen weakening
driving up inflation."
(Additional reporting by Sumio Ito, Stanley White, Tetsushi
Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)