* BOJ seen keeping yield curve targets steady
* Board may slightly raise inflation forecast
* Focus on Kuroda's view of Trump policies
* Policy decision, f'casts seen at 0330-0530 GMT
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan is set to
maintain its massive monetary stimulus on Tuesday and reassure
markets any reversal of its ultra-loose policies is some time
off, as recent global bond yield gains test its policy of
controlling the yield curve.
Markets are also focusing on what BOJ Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda has to say on U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist
trade stance, particularly with Trump taking direct aim at
Japan's powerful auto industry - a mainstay of its economy.
"It would be very problematic if protectionism spreads, but
I don't think that will happen," Kuroda said earlier this month
in Davos, Switzerland, pointing to strong commitments G7 and G20
nations have made to promoting global trade.
At a two-day rate review ending on Tuesday, the BOJ is set
to maintain a pledge to guide short-term rates at minus 0.1
percent and the 10-year bond yield to around zero percent.
Global bond yields have risen on expectations that Trump's
pledge of big infrastructure spending could lead to higher U.S.
inflation, putting upward pressure on Japanese long-term rates.
Japanese government bond yields spiked last week after the
BOJ skipped a much-anticipated auction to buy short-term debt on
Wednesday, stoking fears it may taper its asset-buying programme
earlier than expected.
At his post-meeting briefing, Kuroda will likely seek to
allay such concerns by stressing the BOJ's resolve to maintain
its ultra-easy policies until inflation exceeds 2 percent.
NEW CHALLENGES
The BOJ will also conduct a quarterly review of its growth
and price forecasts at the meeting. Its nine-member board is
likely to raise its growth estimates for the coming years, as
exports rebound on brightening prospects for the global economy.
But the central bank is likely to make only minor, if any,
upward revisions to its already optimistic inflation forecasts
despite external headwinds that push up prices, such as a
rebound in oil prices and rising import bills from a weak yen.
With domestic demand still weak, many central bankers remain
wary on whether price rises driven by external factors could
transform into sustained price growth.
Japan's growth remained anaemic in the first half of last
year as consumption slumped. But a pick-up in global demand has
helped exports recover, giving rise to market bets the BOJ's
next move may be to hike - not cut - rates.
The BOJ was forced to revamp its policy last September into
one targetting interest rates, rather than the pace of its money
printing, after more than three years of aggressive bond buying
failed to accelerate inflation to its 2 percent target.
But the new framework, dubbed "yield curve control" (YCC),
has brought new challenges. With markets accustomed to huge bond
buying by the BOJ, any sign of slowdown in its purchases has
prompted market speculation it could withdraw stimulus.
The central bank's task has been made more difficult by a
loose commitment it will continue to buy Japanese government
bonds (JGB) at the current volume, so that the balance of its
holdings increases at 80 trillion yen ($699 billion) per year.
The BOJ was on course to buy the smallest amount of JGBs in
more than two years in January, fanning suspicions it might
gradually reduce its purchases. It will release
details of its bond buying plans for February on Tuesday.
"After the BOJ meeting...JGB market participants are
focusing on the BOJ's JGB purchase plan for the month of
February, rather than its policy statement," said Naomi
Muguruma, senior strategist, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
($1 = 114.4100 yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Eric Meijer)