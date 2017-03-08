LONDON, March 8 Japanese inflation remains in
line with the central bank's most recent forecasts, one of its
key policymakers Takako Masai said on Wednesday, adding that its
efforts to keep key government bond yields on a tight leash have
been smooth.
The BOJ said in January it expected inflation of 1.5 percent
for the 2017 fiscal year which starts in April and that its 2
percent target would be hit by March 2019.
"The negative impact of the oil price has been diminished,
so it (inflation) is in line with our previous expectations,"
Masai told reporters on the sidelines of an ICMA event in
London.
Masai added that efforts to control the shape of the
government bond yield curve which include keeping 10-year yields
pinned near zero had been "smooth", and that recent policy
measures had not accelerated a drop in liquidity in its bond
market.
(Reporting by Marc Jones and John Geddie)