TOKYO Nov 17 Japanese exports and output growth will likely be flat for the time being before resuming a moderate increase, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

But the outlook for exports is highly uncertain given the slowdown in overseas economies and the effects of Thailand's severe flooding, which is seen to have a significant impact on shipments in the October-December quarter of this year, the BOJ said in its monthly economic report for November.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady in a review that ended on Wednesday but cut its economic assessment and warned that Europe's sovereign debt woes could weigh on global growth.

The central bank issues its assessment on the economy and its outlook in a statement released on the day it completes its policy review. It offers a more detailed analysis in a monthly economic report usually issued on the following day.