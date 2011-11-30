KYOTO, Japan Nov 30 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said on Wednesday that there was no quick fix for Europe's debt woes and also said it was important to be aware of the risk of sudden global turmoil if worries about the U.S. economy resurface.

"Europe's sovereign debt problems are essentially the result of expanding imbalances in the region ... thus we need to be aware that there is no immediate silver bullet for solving its problems," Nishimura said in a speech to business leaders in Kyoto, western Japan.

A former University of Tokyo professor and a statistics expert, Nishimura joined the board in 2005 and was appointed deputy governor in March 2008.

He has been among board members more pessimistic about Japan's economic outlook and surprised markets by proposing unsuccessfully in April that the BOJ should boost its asset purchases. He did not repeat the proposal in subsequent meetings and has voted with the majority.