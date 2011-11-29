TOKYO Nov 29 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday current yen rises are driven by very high uncertainty over the global economic outlook due to Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

Shirakawa also told parliament that he hopes the central bank's monetary easing, which aims to lower risk premium and longer-term interest rates, would have a "positive" effect on currency rates by keeping sharp yen rises in check. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)