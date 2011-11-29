RPT-UPDATE 3-Australian TV station Ten in administration after Murdoch-led backers quit
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee
TOKYO Nov 29 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday current yen rises are driven by very high uncertainty over the global economic outlook due to Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
Shirakawa also told parliament that he hopes the central bank's monetary easing, which aims to lower risk premium and longer-term interest rates, would have a "positive" effect on currency rates by keeping sharp yen rises in check. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
BEIJING, June 14 The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday raised its forecast for China's economic growth this year to 6.7 percent, citing "policy support, especially expansionary credit and public investment".