SHIZUOKA, Japan Dec 7 Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida said on Wednesday the impact of Europe's economic slowdown is starting to spread globally and could weigh on Japan's exports by hurting its key markets such as the United States and emerging nations.

"If Europe's debt problems escalate further and trigger turmoil in global financial markets, the impact on Japan will be very severe," Ishida said in a speech to business leaders in Shizuoka, central Japan.

The BOJ eased monetary policy in October by boosting its asset buying scheme as slowing global growth and a sharp rise in the yen clouded the outlook for the export-reliant economy.

It kept monetary settings on hold last month but warned of the widening fallout from Europe's debt crisis on global growth, signalling its readiness to ease policy again if the nation's recovery came under threat. The board next meets for a policy review on Dec. 20-21.