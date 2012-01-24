TOKYO Jan 24 The Bank of Japan cut its economic forecasts and warned of risks posed by Europe's debt crisis but kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday, counting on fiscal spending for reconstruction after last year's earthquake to support a fragile recovery for now.

The central bank also cut its assessment of the underlying economy, saying economic activity has been more or less flat due to the impact of slowing overseas growth and the strong yen.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept unchanged its key interest rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote and held off on boosting asset purchases.

Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news conference with his comments expected to come out sometime after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).

In a quarterly review of its long-term projections, the BOJ cut its economic forecast for the current fiscal year, and the following year, reflecting the slowdown in overseas growth. It kept its consumer inflation projection largely unchanged.

The BOJ loosened monetary policy in October last year by topping up its 55-trillion-yen ($713 billion) asset buying scheme, under which it purchases government and corporate debt, to ease the pain from sharp yen rises and the global slowdown on the export reliant economy.

It has stood pat on policy since then but stands ready to ease again if Europe's debt crisis and the market fallout threaten Japan's recovery prospects.