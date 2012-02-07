TOKYO Feb 7 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday the central bank would
continue to do its utmost to achieve sustained economic growth
with price stability, signalling its readiness to maintain an
ultra-easy monetary policy until an end to deflation is in
sight.
"We recognise that Japan's economy is in a severe state,"
Shirakawa told a parliamentary committee meeting.
Shirakawa, however, countered criticism from lawmakers that
the BOJ was not easing monetary policy enough, saying the
central bank is already flooding markets with ample liquidity.
He also said the government and the private-sector should
work together to overcome prolonged deflation that is plaguing
Japan.