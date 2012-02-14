TOKYO Feb 14 The Bank of Japan loosened
monetary policy on Tuesday by topping up asset purchases in the
face of mounting political pressure for bolder action to beat
deflation and ease the pain on the economy from a strong yen.
The central bank boosted its asset buying and lending
scheme, under which it buys government and private debt and
lends cheap funds against various types of collateral, by 10
trillion yen ($130 billion), to 65 trillion yen. The entire
increase amount will be for purchases of long-term government
bonds, the BOJ said.
It also said it sees consumer inflation of 1 percent as a
policy goal.
As widely expected, the BOJ left unchanged its key interest
rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote.
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news
conference with his comments expected to come out sometime after
4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).