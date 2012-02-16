TOKYO Feb 16 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa told cabinet ministers on Thursday that strains in the country's money market have eased compared with the year-end, a government official said.

Shirakawa was also quoted as telling a meeting of ministers he felt the lending attitude at Japanese banks was becoming positive while that of European banks was growing cautious.

The government issued a monthly report on Thursday in which it stuck to its assessment that Japan's economy is slowly picking up and raised its view on consumer spending for the first time in six months.