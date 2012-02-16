TOKYO Feb 16 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa told cabinet ministers on Thursday that
strains in the country's money market have eased compared with
the year-end, a government official said.
Shirakawa was also quoted as telling a meeting of ministers
he felt the lending attitude at Japanese banks was becoming
positive while that of European banks was growing cautious.
The government issued a monthly report on Thursday in which
it stuck to its assessment that Japan's economy is slowly
picking up and raised its view on consumer spending for the
first time in six months.