UPDATE 4-Britain's May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to power
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
TOKYO Feb 20 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Monday his view on the central bank's new price goal was the same as that of Finance Minister Jun Azumi, who had described it as "effectively" in inflation target.
Shirakawa also stressed the central bank's determination to keep monetary policy ultra-loose until consumer inflation of 1 percent was in sight.
"Our stance is clear in that we will pursue powerful monetary easing until 1 percent inflation is foreseen," Shirakawa told parliament.
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
DUBAI, June 11 Saudi Arabia's financial sector is hoping for tens of billions of dollars of foreign portfolio funds to start flowing into the country this month, but the money may do little to boost a stock market depressed by low oil prices and rising taxes.