FUKUOKA, Japan Feb 29 Japan needs to
learn from Europe and act steadily to restore its fiscal health
to avoid a sudden spike in bond yields, a central bank policy
maker said on Wednesday.
"The lesson from Europe's debt problems is that once trust
in a country's finances declines, government bonds may not be
considered a safe asset," Bank of Japan board member Hidetoshi
Kamezaki said in a speech to business leaders in Fukuoka, in
southern Japan.
"It would be inappropriate to assume that just because
Japanese government bonds have been stably absorbed in the
market, there is no need to worry about the future."
The BOJ boosted its asset buying programme earlier this
month and set an inflation goal of 1 percent in the face of
political pressure, signalling a more aggressive monetary policy
to pull the ailing economy out of deflation.
A former executive at Japanese trading firm Mitsubishi Corp
, Kamezaki has mostly voted with the board but has
repeatedly stressed the need to act pre-emptively against risks
to Japan's economy such as sharp yen rises and slowing overseas
growth. His term expires in April.