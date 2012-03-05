TOKYO, March 5 A strong yen may hurt Japan's economy by weighing on corporate earnings and sentiment, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Monday, signalling that the central bank is mindful of risks to growth from yen rises despite the currency's recent declines.

Kazuo Momma, director-general of the BOJ's monetary affairs department, also told a parliamentary committee that setting too high a price goal in a country like Japan, which has seen very slow price growth, would heighten rather than lower uncertainty in the economy.

The BOJ surprised markets by boosting its asset purchases last month and setting an inflation goal of 1 percent, although some lawmakers have argued that the central bank should target 2 percent inflation like the U.S. Federal Reserve.