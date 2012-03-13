TOKYO, March 13 The Bank of Japan held off
on easing monetary policy on Tuesday after last month's surprise
loosening, but board member Ryuzo Miyao unsuccessfully proposed
a further easing by increasing the bank's asset-buying and loan
scheme by 5 trillion yen ($61 billion).
The central bank expanded a separate loan scheme targeting
growth industries by 2 trillion yen, to 5.5 trillion yen, and
incorporated several new loan arrangements including one that
will tap its dollar reserves to offer investments and loans
denominated in foreign currencies.
As widely expected, it maintained its key policy rate at a
range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote.
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news
conference with his comments expected to come out sometime after
4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).
The central bank surprised markets last month by boosting
its asset-buying scheme by 10 trillion yen and setting a 1
percent inflation goal, signalling a more aggressive monetary
easing stance to beat deflation.
The asset-buying scheme, which stands at 65 trillion yen, is
the BOJ's direct, short-term monetary policy tool to push down
one- to two-year bond yields and risk premiums by purchasing
government bonds and private debt such as corporate bonds,
commercial paper and trust funds investing in property and
stocks. It serves as a near-term monetary stimulus tool.
Aside from the asset-buying scheme, the BOJ has in place a
the loan scheme to encourage banks to fund prospective growth
industries as a long-term effort to boost the economy's
potential growth.