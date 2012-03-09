TOKYO, March 9 The Bank of Japan is
expected to keep monetary policy steady at its policy-setting
meeting next week, according to sources familiar with the
central bank's thinking.
With share prices on the rise and the yen weakening since
last month's monetary easing by the central bank, it likely sees
little reason to offer additional monetary stimulus to an
economy showing growing signs of recovery, according to the
sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Also, with prospects rising for Greece to avert a debt
default, the BOJ is seen standing pat barring a sharp turn of
events in Europe or disappointment in U.S. payrolls data big
enough to jolt financial markets. The U.S. data is due out at
1330 GMT on Friday.
The BOJ holds a two-day review of monetary policy next
Monday and Tuesday.