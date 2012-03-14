TOKYO, March 14 Japanese factory output is
expected to increase in January-March and continue to rise in
the following quarter, mainly due to strength in auto production
and increased demand related to reconstruction from last year's
earthquake, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.
In its monthly economic report for March, the BOJ also said
a reversal of yen rises, if sustained, would likely ease
downward pressure on exports.
"There are signs output and public investment are picking
up," the central bank said
In a statement issued after its policy-setting meeting on
Tuesday, the BOJ said Japan's economic activity was more or less
flat but showed signs of picking up. Its tone was slightly more
upbeat than last month, when it said only that economic activity
was more or less flat.
As widely expected, the BOJ refrained on Tuesday from easing
monetary policy via an increase in asset purchases and instead
expanded a loan scheme to encourage banks to fund prospective
growth industries.
The BOJ issues its view on the economy in a statement
published shortly after its policy decision, and offers a more
detailed assessment in a monthly report released the following
day.