TOKYO, April 12 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Thursday that the country's economy is headed
for a moderate recovery but uncertainty over the global economy
remains high.
"Global financial markets are stable as a whole. But we need
to stay mindful of the risk that Europe's debt problems may
affect Japan through market developments," Shirakawa said in a
speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional
branch managers.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday but will
consider easing at its next rate review on April 27 by boosting
asset purchases, as it battles to nudge consumer inflation
toward its 1 percent target, sources said.