TOKYO, April 18 The Bank of Japan is considering
slightly raising its consumer price projections for this fiscal
year and next year at its next policy meeting this month, the
Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
The BOJ will likely raise its core consumer price index
forecast to between 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent for this fiscal
year, and between 0.5 percent and below 1 percent for next year,
the Nikkei said.
The latest data showed Japan's core CPI rose 0.1 percent in
February from a year earlier, pushed up by rising energy costs.
The upward revisions are based on higher oil prices and
post-quake reconstruction demand, according to the Nikkei.
The BOJ will consider easing monetary policy at its review
on April 27 by boosting government bond purchases under its
asset-buying programme, sources familiar with the central bank's
thinking have said.