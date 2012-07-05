TOKYO, July 5 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Thursday that developments in Europe's debt
crisis remain the biggest risk to Japan's economy, warning of
the potential impact on Japan's financial system.
"Global financial markets remain jittery over worries about
Europe's debt problem, so we need to keep a close eye out for
the time being," Shirakawa said in a speech to a quarterly
meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased monetary
policy in February, and followed up with another monetary
stimulus in April to show its determination to beat deflation
that has plagued the country for more than a decade.
It has stood pat on policy since then and is expected to
hold off on action again at a rate review next week on growing
signs the economy is picking up, unless a sudden yen spike
threatens the country's recovery prospects.