Peru's central bank keeps interest rate on hold
LIMA, June 8 Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Thursday, a surprise decision as the market had been expecting a cut.
TOKYO May 24 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday that bond yields may rise and hurt the economy if markets feel the country is not doing enough to fix its finances.
Shirakawa was speaking at a committee of parliament's lower house.
Fitch cut Japan's sovereign credit status on Tuesday to the lowest level of any of the global ratings agencies as a political stalemate dims chances that the country can curb its snowballing debt.
SYDNEY, June 9 Sterling sank in Asia on Friday after British elections seemed to have left no one party with a clear claim to power, sideswiping investors who had already weathered major risk events in the United States and Europe.