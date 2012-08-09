TOKYO Aug 9 The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady on Thursday but cut its assessment of exports and
output, signalling its concern over the impact on the economy
from a global slowdown.
As widely expected, the central bank maintained its key
policy rate in a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous
vote, and held off on easing monetary policy further.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news
conference later on Thursday with his comments expected to come
out some time after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).
The BOJ loosened policy in February and April via increases
in its asset-buying programme in largely symbolic moves to show
its determination to achieve its 1 percent inflation target. It
has stood pat on policy since then.