TOKYO, July 12 The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy unchanged on Thursday and maintained its view that the
country's economy is gradually picking up, signalling its
conviction that solid domestic demand will help a recovery
resume without additional stimulus.
As widely expected, the central bank maintained its key
policy rate in a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous
vote, and held off on easing monetary policy further.
The BOJ fine-tuned its asset-buying and lending programme,
pledging to buy more short-term securities while reducing the
amount it offers under fixed-rate market operations. It kept the
total size of its asset-buying and lending programme unchanged
at 70 trillion yen ($879 billion).
In a quarterly review of its forecasts, the BOJ cut its core
consumer inflation projection for the year ending next March to
0.2 percent from 0.3 percent expected in April. It maintained
its forecast of 0.7 percent consumer inflation for next fiscal
year.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news
conference later on Thursday with his comments expected to come
out some time after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).
The BOJ eased policy in February and April via increases in
its asset-buying programme in largely symbolic moves to show its
determination to achieve its 1 percent inflation target.
The central bank issues long-term economic and price
forecasts in a semiannual report in April and October of each
year, and revises them in January and July.