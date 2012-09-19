TOKYO, Sept 19 The Bank of Japan eased monetary
policy on Wednesday by boosting asset purchases, as slowing
global demand and heightening tensions with China hurt chances
of a near-term recovery in the export-reliant economy.
The central bank expanded its asset buying and loan
programme, currently its key monetary easing tool, by 10
trillion yen ($127 billion) to 80 trillion yen, with the
increase to be for purchases of government bonds and treasury
discount bills.
The deadline for meeting the overall target was extended by
six months to December 2013.
As widely expected, the central bank maintained its key
policy rate in a range of zero to 0.1 percent.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news
conference later on Wednesday with his comments expected to come
out some time after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased policy in
February, and followed up with another increase in asset
purchases in April. It had stood pat since then, judging that
Japan's economy would soon resume a recovery with support from
spending for rebuilding from last year's earthquake.
But central bank officials have become less convinced of a
near-term recovery on growing signs of weakness in exports and
output. The widening fallout from anti-Japan protests in China,
which is expected to hit Japanese exports in coming months,
added to mounting risks to the fragile economy, analysts say.