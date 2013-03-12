TOKYO, March 12 Some Bank of Japan board members said that buying JGBs with longer remaining maturities is an option if additional monetary easing is needed in the future, minutes of its policy-setting meeting in February showed on Tuesday.

A few members also said it is possible to combine JGB purchases under its asset programme with "rinban" debt purchases to simplify monetary policy.

At its Feb. 13-14 meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady and revised up its assessment of the economy as the yen's recent declines and signs of a pickup in global demand supported exports.

The BOJ also kept policy on hold at a subsequent meeting last week as the central bank prepares to welcome a new governor and two new deputy governors in a switch to more aggressive monetary policy.