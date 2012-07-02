UPDATE 2-KKR makes $1.7 bln play for struggling Australian telco Vocus
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
TOKYO, July 2 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said on Monday sharp rises in the yen due to Europe's debt woes could hurt Japanese firms' profits and the country's economy.
"The European Union summit (last week) did not lead to a fundamental solution to the region's problems. Markets' undertone remains nervous," Yamaguchi also said at a Tokyo-Beijing forum hosted by a nonprofit organisation.
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Tejas Networks IPO roadshow in Mumbai. 2