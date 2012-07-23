TOKYO, July 23 Japan's monetary base is on the
rise and is expected to continue expanding due to the Bank of
Japan's asset purchases, Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on
Monday, countering criticism that the BOJ was not pumping enough
money into the economy.
"Even compared with other central banks, the BOJ has been
expanding the monetary base aggressively," Shirakawa told a
parliamentary committee, adding that the central bank will
maintain powerful monetary easing until 1 percent inflation
comes into sight.
The BOJ set the 1 percent inflation target and eased policy
in February, and followed up with additional stimulus in April,
to show its determination to hit that goal and overcome the
deflation that has stifled the economy for much of the past two
decades.