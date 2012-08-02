KANAZAWA, Japan Aug 2 Bank of Japan board
member Yoshihisa Morimoto warned on Thursday of uncertainties
over the country's economic recovery, saying that Europe's
deepening debt crisis could delay an expected pickup in external
demand.
"If Europe's debt problem deepens or if strong uncertainty
persists, that will weigh on the recovery of other regions such
as the United States and China. If Japanese exports continue to
stagnate as a result, external demand may not pick up before
reconstruction-related spending peaks," Morimoto said in a
speech to business leaders in Kanazawa in the western Japan
prefecture of Ishikawa.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased monetary
policy via an increase in asset purchases in February, and
followed up with another easing in April to show its resolve to
beat deflation, which has stifled the economy for much of the
past two decades.
It has held off on further easing since then despite slowing
global growth, convinced that spending for rebuilding from last
year's earthquake will keep Japan's economy on track for a
moderate recovery.
Morimoto, formerly an executive at a utility, is regarded as
taking a neutral stance on monetary policy and has always voted
with the majority since joining the board in 2010.