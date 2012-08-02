KANAZAWA, Japan Aug 2 Bank of Japan board member Yoshihisa Morimoto warned on Thursday of uncertainties over the country's economic recovery, saying that Europe's deepening debt crisis could delay an expected pickup in external demand.

"If Europe's debt problem deepens or if strong uncertainty persists, that will weigh on the recovery of other regions such as the United States and China. If Japanese exports continue to stagnate as a result, external demand may not pick up before reconstruction-related spending peaks," Morimoto said in a speech to business leaders in Kanazawa in the western Japan prefecture of Ishikawa.

The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased monetary policy via an increase in asset purchases in February, and followed up with another easing in April to show its resolve to beat deflation, which has stifled the economy for much of the past two decades.

It has held off on further easing since then despite slowing global growth, convinced that spending for rebuilding from last year's earthquake will keep Japan's economy on track for a moderate recovery.

Morimoto, formerly an executive at a utility, is regarded as taking a neutral stance on monetary policy and has always voted with the majority since joining the board in 2010.