SHIMONOSEKI, Japan, Sept 5 Bank of Japan board
member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday the central bank will keep
scrutinising the outlook for the economy and stands ready to act
to support it if needed.
But Miyao also said the central bank needs to be mindful of
the drawbacks of unorthodox policy, such as its current
asset-buying programme.
He also ruled out the possibility of the BOJ buying foreign
bonds, which some politicians have advocated as a way to prevent
further sharp rises in the yen.
"The BOJ buying foreign bonds would have the same effect as
currency intervention," Miyao said, which he said the central
bank is forbidden from doing as it falls under the jurisdiction
of the Ministry of Finance.
He made the comments at a news conference after meeting
business leaders in Shimonoseki in the western Japanese
prefecture of Yamaguchi.
Earlier he said the global economy make take longer to
recover and the BOJ must act boldly when necessary, signalling
readiness to offer further monetary stimulus if the economy's
recovery prospects are threatened.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased monetary
policy through an increase in asset purchases in February to
convince markets it was serious about pulling Japan out of
deflation. It followed up with another easing in April but has
held its fire since then.