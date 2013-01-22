TOKYO Jan 22 The Bank of Japan on Tuesday
doubled its inflation target to 2 percent and adopted an
open-ended commitment to buy assets, surprising markets that had
expected another incremental increase in its 101 trillion yen
($1.12 trillion) asset-buying and lending programme.
The BOJ also issued a joint statement with the government in
which it set 2 percent inflation as its new target, although two
of the central bank's nine board members dissented against this
decision.
As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its overnight call
rate target at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous
vote.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news
conference with his comments expected to come out some time
after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target in February last
year, and expanded monetary stimulus five times in 2012 through
an increase in its asset-buying and lending programme.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, however, has piled pressure on
the central bank to aim for 2 percent inflation as a medium-term
target and pledge to ease policy aggressively to achieve it.