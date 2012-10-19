TOKYO Oct 19 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa warned on Friday that slowing overseas growth is
weighing on business sentiment and may prompt companies to delay
capital spending plans.
"Exports and industrial output are weakening as overseas
economies move somewhat deeper into a deceleration phase,"
Shirakawa said in a speech to an annual meeting of Japanese
credit unions.
But he maintained the central bank's view that Japan's
economy will resume a moderate recovery after a temporary period
of staying flat.
The BOJ, under fresh political pressure for action, will
likely cut its growth forecasts and may consider easing monetary
policy later this month, say sources familiar with its thinking,
as a prolonged global slowdown threatens to further delay a
recovery in the export-reliant economy.