TOKYO Dec 18 The Bank of Japan will consider no
later than January whether to adopt a 2 percent inflation
target, several sources familiar with its thinking have said, in
response to calls from next Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for
stronger efforts to beat deflation.
The central bank will likely ease monetary policy this week
due to looming risks to Japan's economic outlook, the sources
have told Reuters, and may also start debating how to meet Abe's
calls to set a higher price target in cooperation with the
government.
Abe said on Monday that once he forms a new government on
Dec. 26, he will instruct his cabinet ministers to work with the
BOJ in setting 2 percent inflation as a shared price target.