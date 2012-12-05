NIIGATA, Japan Dec 5 Bank of Japan Deputy
Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said on Wednesday the central bank
is always ready to take appropriate and bold action when the
economy deviates from its baseline scenario.
"The BOJ is determined to pursue its aggressive monetary
easing, making full use of its new policy measures, to achieve
its price stability goal for the time being," Nishimura told
business leaders in Niigata, northwest Japan.
A former academic, Nishimura surprised markets by proposing
that the central bank boost asset purchases in April last year.
His proposal was not accepted by the board at that time. He has
voted with the majority since then.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target in February and has
eased monetary policy four times so far this year to beat
deflation and ease the pain on the export-reliant economy from a
strong yen and weakening global demand.