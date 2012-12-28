TOKYO Dec 28 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said he did not discuss monetary policy in a meeting with new Finance Minister Taro Aso on Friday, Jiji news agency reported.

Separately, Aso told a news conference that he had received a courtesy visit from the central bank chief and that the two had agreed to work closely as instructed by new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe is putting pressure on the BOJ to aggressively ease monetary policy to help revive the world's third-largest economy.