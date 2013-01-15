TOKYO Jan 15 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Tuesday the central bank will continue with
powerful monetary easing as the economy is likely to remain weak
for the time being.
"Exports and factory output are declining as overseas
economic growth continues to slow," Shirakawa said in a speech
to a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch
managers.
Sources say that the BOJ, which eased monetary policy five
times in 2012, will consider expanding stimulus again and double
its inflation target to 2 percent this month. The bank has been
under pressure from new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for bolder
action to beat deflation.