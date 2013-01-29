TOKYO Jan 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
did not rule out former officials from the Ministry of Finance
as candidates for the next governor of the Bank of Japan to take
over from the current BOJ chief Masaaki Shirakawa, whose term
expires in April.
"It's skills that are important," Abe said in a television
program, adding that background did not matter and that the new
governor should be able to communicate with markets and share
his determination to beat deflation quickly.
Abe has made reviving the stagnant economy with a mix of
easy monetary policy and fiscal spending his top priority since
his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) returned to power in
December.